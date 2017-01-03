× JJ Watt gifts jersey to 8-year-old after vehicle plowed into him, his siblings, his stepdad on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON — JJ Watt, Houston Texans defensive end (and former Wisconsin Badger) helped with the recovery of an eight-year-old boy injured in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

According to KTRK, Noah Fulmer was celebrating with his family on Matagorda Beach on Saturday night, December 31st when officials say a vehicle plowed through the parking lot — striking other vehicles and the boy, along with two of his younger siblings and his stepfather.

Fulmer’s parents said he pushed his siblings aside, absorbing much of the impact.

As he was being treated for his injuries, his parents told KTRK paramedics had to cut the #99 jersey Fulmer was wearing at the time.

A family member later took to Twitter in an effort to connect with JJ Watt — and it worked!

On Monday night, January 2nd, JJ Watt tweeted his concern for Fulmer, and a pledge to deliver him a brand new jersey!

According to KTRK, when Noah’s mother, Maria Garza was thrilled — telling KTRK, “I started screaming ‘JJ Watt is gonna come see my baby! He’s gonna boost his confidence!”

The driver in the crash was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.