Milwaukee police: 2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Patrick Presley

Posted 10:13 am, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:14AM, January 3, 2017
Patrick Presley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Patrick Presley on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, January 1st. It was the first homicide of the year in Milwaukee.

The suspects are a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man.

Those close to Presley say he died trying to protect his fiancee from the very person who killed him.

This case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Fatal shooting at Dee's Elegance Bar & Grill

