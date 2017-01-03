Pistol-packing granny turns table on armed intruder: “Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill them”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas grandmother wasn't about to let an armed intruder take her alive!

According to KSLA, 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson sat down to watch some TV on Sunday night, January 1st when someone wearing gloves and a mask broke into her home.

"When I started to get up, he was in here, on me, with a gun facing me -- right to my face," Roberson said.

What she did next took the gunman by surprise.

"I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn't know if he was going to kill me or what," Roberson said.

Roberson had her own firearm on a table nearby.

"I reached over there and grabbed this gun -- and when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran," Roberson said.

With her .38-caliber pistol in hand, Roberson said she followed him -- all the while firing her gun and leaving bullet holes in the walls of her home.

"I'm not sure I didn't hit him. I don't know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping! That was the scare of my life," Roberson said.

Investigators said they do not believe the armed intruder was wounded.

"I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I'm going to kill them. He's going to kill me or I'm going to kill him," Roberson said.

While at home, Roberson said, she always has her gun close, but she said Sunday was the first and, hopefully, last time she will have to use it.

"It could have been worse for both individuals, both the victim and the suspect," Bowie County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said.

Investigators told KSLA they have no problem with the action taken by this pistol-packing granny.

"Every citizen, according to the Texas penal code, has the right to defend themselves and their family," Neal said.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.