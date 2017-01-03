Red Cross assisting 5 after fire in home near 4th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday night, January 3rd were called out to a fire at a home near 4th and Vienna.

It started on the first floor, and crept up to the second floor. We’re told fire briefly touched the siding of the home next door.

Firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

No one was in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting five people displaced by this fire.