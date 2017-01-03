Scarface, pit bull mix who attacked family after they tried to put sweater on him is euthanized

TAMPA, Florida — Officials say a dog that attacked a Florida family who tried to put a sweater on it has been euthanized.

Hillsborough County spokeswoman Kara Walker told the Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/S3Bylo ) Tuesday, January 3rd that the pit bull mix named Scarface was put down because it posed a high risk to the public and because it suffered severe stab wounds during the attack.

Tampa police say the dog bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress it Friday, and that her husband was attacked while trying to pull it off her. Police say the couple’s 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard. They ended up in the hospital.

