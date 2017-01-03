Sheriff’s Office: MPD officer accused of driving drunk “held badge out window” when he was pulled over

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was arrested — accused of driving drunk over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said around 6:15 a.m. on January 1st, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Boden — a Milwaukee police officer — near Glenview and Bluemound for a lane deviation.

According to the release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Boden refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and he “held a badge out the window” when he was pulled over.

Sheriff’s officials said his police firearm was in the backseat of the vehicle.

He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for a blood draw — and issued citations for DUI — first offense and deviation from a designated lane.

He has not yet been officially charged.