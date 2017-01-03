Sheriff’s Office: MPD officer accused of driving drunk “held badge out window” when he was pulled over

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was arrested — accused of driving drunk over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials said around 6:15 a.m. on January 1st, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Boden — a Milwaukee police officer — near Glenview and Bluemound for a lane deviation.
According to the release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Boden refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and he “held a badge out the window” when he was pulled over.
Sheriff’s officials said his police firearm was in the backseat of the vehicle.
He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for a blood draw — and issued citations for DUI — first offense and deviation from a designated lane.
He has not yet been officially charged.
2 comments
melerod109
Of course she held the badge out the window trying to use his blue privilege thank goodness they did not let him
Tom
Its only fair that he is tried and charged for the same as us “citizens” would be.