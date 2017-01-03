× TMZ: Charles Manson has been hospitalized

Charles Manson has been taken out of the prison where he will spend the rest of his life — to a hospital, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Manson left California’s Corcoran State Prison on Tuesday, January 3rd to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

TMZ was told he’s at a Bakersfield hospital — about an hour away from the penitentiary.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.