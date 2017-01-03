TMZ: Charles Manson has been hospitalized

Posted 4:11 pm, January 3, 2017, by
Charles Manson

Charles Manson

Charles Manson has been taken out of the prison where he will spend the rest of his life — to a hospital, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Manson left California’s Corcoran State Prison on Tuesday, January 3rd to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

TMZ was told he’s at a Bakersfield hospital — about an hour away from the penitentiary.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s