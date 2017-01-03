Wisconsin Legislature returns to Madison: Soon they’ll decide the biggest issue — road funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Wisconsin's Legislature returned to Madison Tuesday, January 3rd with Republicans having their strongest grip on power in decades. Lawmakers were in no hurry to get to work.

Inauguration Day was a time for pomp and circumstance -- not policy debate. That will come in time.

By February, a divided Republican majority will decide the biggest issue they face -- how to deal with a $1 billion shortfall in the fund the fixes roads.

Governor Scott Walker has signaled that he wants to borrow money and delay projects -- but Assembly leaders want to consider a tax increase or tolling.

"I don`t think that saying 'we`re just not going to do southeast Wisconsin for the next 70 years' -- which is the plan under Governor Walker, that we won`t have the southeastern freeways re-done in any of our lifetimes -- that`s probably not a realistic scenario," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

But the speaker has a problem. Not all of his members agree with his position.

"I think you`re going to find out in the next couple weeks how that goes. I know there are a lot of us that are kind of biting our tongue right now," Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum said.

The Senate is split as well.

"Our caucus is divided on this," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said.

Democrats, who have seen their numbers and ability to influence the vote on key issues diminish are waiting for the road funding debate to start.

"I think everything needs to be on the table. We`re facing extreme challenges because of not creating an independent funding revenue stream, and that`s what we need to do," Senator Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee said.

Toll roads are an attractive option to some because they technically aren't a tax hike -- which Governor Walker has said he's not willing to do. But because Wisconsin would need a federal waiver first, they're not seen as a short-term solution.