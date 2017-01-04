× Can you help? $500 reward offered for information in BP gas station robbery

DODGE COUNTY — The BP gas station on Madison Street in the Town of Beaver Dam was robbed for a second time in the last week on Tuesday night, January 3rd. Now, BP is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The suspect is described as being a white male, about 5’7” to about 5’10” tall, and having a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt with a bandana across his face. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Officials say no weapon was displayed in the robbery. The suspect fled on foot toward the Lakecrest Drive apartment complexes.

Video cameras are being reviewed but no images are available at this time.

The Township of Beaver Dam Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the incident. Those with Information should contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 ext. 4.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public if you see anything suspicious, please contact law enforcement and report it immediately.