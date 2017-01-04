× Police: 21-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city’s north side Tuesday night, January 3rd.

It happened near 12th and Burleigh around 6:40 p.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was walking when two subjects approached him. Fearing that he was going to be robbed, he fled on foot. Upon doing so, the suspects fired several gunshots at the victim — striking him at least once.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and conveyed to a local hospital. He is expected to survive the gunshot injury.

MPD continues to search for suspects.