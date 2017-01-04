Red Cross assisting 3 adults, 4 children following fire at home near 50th & Center

Posted 10:44 am, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 4, 2017
Fire near 50th & Center

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting seven people — three adults and four children after a house fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side Wednesday morning, January 4th.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to the area of 50th and Center around 8:40 a.m. for a fire in the attic of the home.

No additional details have been release — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

