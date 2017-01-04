Red Cross assisting 3 adults, 4 children following fire at home near 50th & Center
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting seven people — three adults and four children after a house fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side Wednesday morning, January 4th.
The Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to the area of 50th and Center around 8:40 a.m. for a fire in the attic of the home.
No additional details have been release — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
43.067966 -87.976193