Wind Chill ADVISORY issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Counties until 10am Thursday

Wisconsin man accused of locking woman in wooden box in Marathon County

Posted 9:20 pm, January 4, 2017, by
Allen Jamroz

Allen Jamroz

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin authorities say a man locked a woman inside a wooden box with screws after using a stun gun to subdue her and forcing her to perform a sex act.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Allen Jamroz of Mosinee is being held on $30,000 bail and faces felony kidnapping and sexual assault charges. He did not have an attorney listed.

The woman says Jamroz asked her to help on a remodeling project in his basement Dec. 28. Once there, she says he used a stun gun on her and tied her up.

Authorities arrested Jamroz the next day after the woman forced herself out of the box when he wasn’t around.

The woman’s age is unknown, as is her relationship to Jamroz.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s