“A lot of people in town!” Packers fans, business owners ready for Sunday’s big game vs. the Giants

Posted 5:16 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, January 5, 2017

GREEN BAY -- People were fired up in Green Bay on Thursday, January 5th ahead of the Green Bay Packers big Wild Card playoff game vs. the New York Giants set for Sunday, January 8th. It's a game you'll be able to watch ONLY ON FOX6!

Fans are excited -- and so are business owners! Staff at bars and restaurants in the Green Bay area were preparing for some busy nights ahead.

FOX6 News saw some fans checking out Lambeau Field for the first time -- taking tours and immersing themselves in the playoff fever.

In downtown Green Bay, the excitement continued.

There will be a pep rally Friday afternoon, January 6th to kick off the fun.

At Hagemeister Park in downtown Green Bay, staff at the bar and restaurant were gearing up for a busy weekend. They said business booms when the Packers do well.

"It definitely helps. A lot of people in town, a lot of visitors. Starts on Friday. Most people arrive on Saturday and it gives us a couple of good nights," Curt Cornell, general manager at Hagemeister Park said.

"It`s just a huge bonus for the community, having the Packers be in the playoffs this year. It just came as a delightful surprise to many. There`s a lot of excitement in the community and a ton of excitement in the business community," Jeff Mirkes with Downtown Green Bay Incorporated said.

The downtown pep rally starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

