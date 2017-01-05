× Bublr Bikes is moving into the Shops of Grand Avenue; “We will be close to customers”

MILWAUKEE — The bike-sharing network Bublr Bikes is moving its headquarters and bicycle maintenance facility into the Shops of the Grand Avenue.

Bublr will be the first permanent tenant in the redevelopment plans of the Grand Avenue Mall, officials indicated in a news release on Thursday, January 5th.

A new Bublr kiosk will be installed outside the Grand Avenue entrance, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., this year. A mini Bublr station may be installed inside the building itself, immediately outside the group’s offices.

James Davies, Bublr’s acting executive director said the following in a statement:

“With our new offices in the Grand Avenue, we will be close to customers, near potential bike-maintenance workers and at the center of our growing regional network in an area that is a gathering place and connector for all Milwaukeeans. We’re also proud that we will be an anchor tenant in the revitalization of the Grand Avenue and tied to other nearby redevelopments, such as the Milwaukee Symphony’s planned relocation into the former Grand Theater across the street from us and the new Bucks arena just blocks away. This location will position Bublr to grow to become an even more viable transportation option for people all over Milwaukee.”

As part of a long-term lease, Bublr will take over 6,275 square feet in the Grand Avenue that will include the group’s offices, a facility to maintain its fleets of bikes, currently totaling 512, and a customer service counter offering walk-in assistance, system passes and Bublr merchandise. The new location is close to the Wisconsin Avenue entrance and next to Boston Store. The new Bublr space most recently housed a jewelry accessories store and previously a national record-store chain.

The Bublr Bikes system is a public-private partnership between the City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes, with additional support from many other public and private partners. Since Summer 2014, Bublr Bikes, a Milwaukee-based not-for-profit, has launched 57 bike share stations in several City of Milwaukee neighborhoods and Wauwatosa. In coming years, the system plans to expand to over 100 stations and 800 Bublr Bikes in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis and Shorewood.