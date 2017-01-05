FurKids shelter takes unique approach to getting cats into forever homes; their commercial blowing up online

ATLANTA — An animal shelter in Atlanta released the “purr-fect” video — and it’s blowing up online!

The video shows a man who sounds like a used car salesman trying to get cats adopted from FurKids. Officials say it’s Georgia’s largest no-kill shelter.

“So how long have you been waiting to be adopted? You like hungry cats? We’ve got some of the hungriest cats you’ve ever seen! Seriously! We can’t get them to stop eating! How are you so small? You never stop eating, fatty. Our cats are very enthusiastic about going home with you. We’re practically giving them away!” the man says in the video.

Other parts of the video show an amazing self-cleaning cat that’s actually just licking its own paw.

The video ends with a spoof of the Sarah McLachlan song “Angel,” which is used in anti-animal cruelty videos.

Apparently, the whole video was shot in about a half-hour.

Below is more information about the commercial from the CEO and founder of FurKids: