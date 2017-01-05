Man arrested for breaking into coin machine told police he needed money because wife had cancer

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A Missouri man arrested for breaking into a coin machine at a car wash told police he needed the money because his wife had cancer, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, January 4th.

According to court documents, the incident occurred the night of September 17th at the Best Car Wash on Sommer Lane.

Police apprehended a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael Brandt, and took him in for questioning. Prosecutors said Brandt confessed to breaking into the coin machine. When asked why he did it, Brandt told police his wife was sick and he needed money. Brandt then asked police to tell the owners of the car wash he was sorry for damaging their coin machine and taking the money.

Brandt was charged with one count of first-degree property damage. He remains jailed on $2,500 bond.

Police said they’d been looking for Brandt for several months and suspect he’s responsible for similar coin machine break-ins along Interstate 270 in the Fenton-Eureka area.

Police also confirmed Brandt’s wife was previously diagnosed with cancer, but has been in remission for the past year.

Meanwhile, Brandt’s wife filed for divorce in November 2016.