× Update: Pilot from Virginia dies following plane crash at Capitol Airport in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — The pilot of a plane that crashed while attempting to take off from Capitol Airport in Brookfield Wednesday, January 4th has died.

Officials say he passed away Wednesday evening at Froedtert Hospital. His wife remains hospitalized in critical condition. The couple’s son was treated at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and is in good condition. The family

It crash happened around noon at the airport on Gumina Road.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, while attempting take off from the airport, the single-engine plane ran off the runway, and crashed into a parked blue SUV that had a trailer attached to it.

The plane crashed to the east of the paved north-south runway, approximately mid-field.

There was no one in the parked SUV — but there were three people in the plane.

“A husband and wife, approximately in their 30s, and they also had a small infant in the airplane with them — approximately six to 12 months old,” Brookfield Police Captain Phil Horter said.

Police have not identified the family involved in the crash. Police said the pilot has family living in Waukesha County and had been in town visiting. They were headed back to Virginia after the holidays when this crash happened.