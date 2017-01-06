LIVE VIDEO: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Suspect in custody, 5 dead, 8 wounded

Hakeem Tucker, suspect in fatal shooting of Stephanie Jones, now in custody

Posted 12:54 pm, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, January 6, 2017
Hakeem Tucker

Hakeem Tucker

MILWAUKEE — Hakeem Tucker, the suspect in the January 3rd homicide of Stephanie Jones, was arrested on Thursday, January 5th by Milwaukee Police Department District 7 Officers.

Jones was shot and killed inside her home near 41st and North Ave. on January 3rd. Jones’ father, age 54, was also wounded in the shooting.

Tucker is the ex-boyfriend of Jones and the father of her child.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn and the officers will share details of the arrest of this dangerous suspect and the potentially deadly situation that unfolded during a news conference on Friday afternoon, January 6th. FOX6 News will stream that news conference.

Stephanie Jones

Stephanie Jones

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s