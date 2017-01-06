Hakeem Tucker, suspect in fatal shooting of Stephanie Jones, now in custody

MILWAUKEE — Hakeem Tucker, the suspect in the January 3rd homicide of Stephanie Jones, was arrested on Thursday, January 5th by Milwaukee Police Department District 7 Officers.

Jones was shot and killed inside her home near 41st and North Ave. on January 3rd. Jones’ father, age 54, was also wounded in the shooting.

Tucker is the ex-boyfriend of Jones and the father of her child.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn and the officers will share details of the arrest of this dangerous suspect and the potentially deadly situation that unfolded during a news conference on Friday afternoon, January 6th. FOX6 News will stream that news conference.

