× Mother, son arrested in school parking lot after road rage incident; gun recovered at scene

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old South Milwaukee woman and her 17-year-old son were taken into custody Friday morning, January 6th following a road rage incident.

It happened in the parking lot of Rawson Elementary School around 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, the South Milwaukee Police Department received a call about a person with a handgun in the parking lot of the school. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that it was a result of a road rage incident.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police say 44-year-old South Milwaukee resident and her 17-year-old son were taken into custody.

Charges are pending at the Milwaukee County DA’s Office for the female subject.

Police say no students or visitors to the school were in danger.