WisDOT releases video of fatal crash on Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has released video showing the horrific crash where a man died after his pickup truck plunged off the Hoan Bridge on Monday, December 19th.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. December 19th, after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

On Friday, January 6th, the WisDOT released video of the crash.

***WARNING: The content of this video may be disturbing to some viewers***

Black ice was reported on Milwaukee-area roads that Monday morning, leading to a dicey morning commute for motorists.

