“Green Bay all the way!” Pep rally pumps up Packers fans ahead of Wild Card game

Posted 6:12 pm, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26PM, January 7, 2017

GREEN BAY -- Excitement fills the air in Green Bay as fans are preparing for the matchup between the Packers and Giants on Sunday, January 8th.

At the Tundra Tailgate Zone outside Lambeau Field, a pep rally is getting started with fans pumped up for the big game.

The crowds are cheering on the green and gold to victory.

Fans will have a chance to hear from some former Packers -- and also have the chance to win some cool prizes.

Fans say they are confident Sunday will end with a Packers win.

"My prediction? We will run the table," said a Packers fan.

"This year, I got a feeling, I just got that feeling... Green Bay all the way," said another fan.

The fun doesn't stop at the pep rally. The partying will continue through Sunday.

