Packers-Giants Wild Card game tickets sold out

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 8th, is officially SOLD OUT, according to packers.com.

This comes after a limited number of tickets were available for the matchup.

Packers officials noted NFL’s local blackout rule has been suspended this season, which means the game will be broadcast nationally and throughout Wisconsin, regardless of whether or not the game is sold out.

The blackout rule stated that if a game was not sold out 72 hours prior to kickoff, the game would not be broadcast in local TV markets.

However, the rule has been suspended since 2015.