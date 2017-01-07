Sheboygan boy battling rare disorder receives herd of cows after request goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- A nine-year-old Sheboygan boy is jumping over the moon after receiving nearly 300 cows from people all over the country.

Ryan Wirtjes loves cows. He also had a rare mitochondrial disorder. "Cathy" the cow was given to Ryan by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It's caused him to have cyclical vomiting. So he will vomit for hours on end. He has osteioid, so his bones aren't very strong. He's got hydrocephalus so he has a shunt to drain the extra fluid from his brain," said Joanne Wirtjes, Ryan's mom.

He's dealt with the pain since birth, and the only thing that seems to calm him are his cows.

"This is the most famous cow," said Ryan.

After a difficult year filled with hospital visits, this Christmas his mom asked friends and family to send cows for Ryan. The message was shared on Facebook and through the power of social media the cows came home!

"The second day we got 40 boxes and it comes from all over the United States and Canada," said Bill Wirtjes, Ryan's dad.

Which is hard for Ryan to grasp.

From stuffed cows, inflatable cows, Ryan was in cow heaven and his parents were amazed.

"I truly thought if I got 10-15 cows I'd get thrilled and I lost count at 200," said Ryan.

With each cow comes a friendly note.

"Hi Ryan, hello from Connecticut. You are so brave. Our prayers are with you little man. Happy Mooo Year," a letter reads.

Ryan has received so many cows he wants to spread the love by donating them to Make-A-Wish and Ronald McDonald House.