Fond du Lac Fire Dept.: Fire destroys garage, 2 vehicles early Sunday

Posted 6:57 am, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06AM, January 8, 2017
Garage fire in Fond du Lac (Credit: @fdlfire)

Garage fire in Fond du Lac (Credit: @fdlfire)

FOND DU LAC — Fire destroyed a garage and two vehicles in a Fond du lac neighborhood early Sunday, January 8th.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location on Cotton St. just before 2:00 a.m. They found a fully-involved detached garage. There were two automobiles destroyed; one inside the garage and one parked next to it

Officials say the fire was extinguished and did not extend to any nearby structures. There were no injuries and the residents were not displaced.

Garage fire in Fond du Lac (Credit: @fdlfire)

Garage fire in Fond du Lac (Credit: @fdlfire)

Fire crews were assisted on scene by FDL Police and FDL Department of Public Works.

The cause of the fire is appears to be unintentional and is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s