× Fond du Lac Fire Dept.: Fire destroys garage, 2 vehicles early Sunday

FOND DU LAC — Fire destroyed a garage and two vehicles in a Fond du lac neighborhood early Sunday, January 8th.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location on Cotton St. just before 2:00 a.m. They found a fully-involved detached garage. There were two automobiles destroyed; one inside the garage and one parked next to it

Officials say the fire was extinguished and did not extend to any nearby structures. There were no injuries and the residents were not displaced.

Fire crews were assisted on scene by FDL Police and FDL Department of Public Works.

The cause of the fire is appears to be unintentional and is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.