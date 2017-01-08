× Police: Argument, fight leads to gunfire, 43-year-old woman fatally shot

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds after an incident near 76th and Bobolink in Milwaukee early Sunday, January 8th.

Officials say they arrived on the scene around 2:00 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and continued their efforts until being relieved by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD performed advanced life support efforts, but were not able to revive the victim. She died on the scene.

Officials say their preliminary investigation reveals two separate groups of people began to argue and fight. At some point, multiple gunshots were fired and the victim was struck.

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect.

