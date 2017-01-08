Police: Argument, fight leads to gunfire, 43-year-old woman fatally shot

Posted 6:34 am, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, January 8, 2017
Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds after an incident near 76th and Bobolink in Milwaukee early Sunday, January 8th.

Officials say they arrived on the scene around 2:00 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and continued their efforts until being relieved by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD performed advanced life support efforts, but were not able to revive the victim. She died on the scene.

Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

Officials say their preliminary investigation reveals two separate groups of people began to argue and fight. At some point, multiple gunshots were fired and the victim was struck.

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect.

Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

Fatal shooting at 76th & Bobolink, Milwaukee

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments