AT&T: Fans of the Packers gobble up mobile data at Lambeau; equal to 24 million+ selfies

GREEN BAY — Packers fans dominated mobile data usage this past NFL season — and the game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 8th was no exception.

AT&T reports fans shared every moment on Sunday during the Wild Card game — gobbling up 1.2 terabytes (TB) worth of data. That’s extraordinary since fans use more than nine TB at home games during the entire season. That 9 TB of data is equal to 24 million selfies, AT&T says.

Did you snap a selfie at Lambeau Field on Sunday — and didn’t get a chance to share it? Well, here’s your opportunity. CLICK HERE to view and submit photos of your Packers fan snap on FOX6Now.com. We may be sharing some of them on-air in the coming days.