Dive team resumes search of Lake Erie for missing plane; voice recorder, seat found so far

CLEVELAND — Cleveland officials said Monday, January 9th a tugboat was being used to break up ice on Lake Erie as divers resume their search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared.

City officials said Monday that large pieces of debris have been spotted on the lake bottom and will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday, January 6th.

Officials said it’s unclear if the debris is part of the plane that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on December 29th.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday — along with a seat that might have human remains.

A memorial service is scheduled Monday in Canfield for the plane’s pilot, John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew.

A UW student, Megan Casey and her father Brian were also on board.

Megan and Brian Casey

Megan and Brian Casey

