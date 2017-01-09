× Packers encourage fans to continue joining in playoff excitement; here’s how!

GREEN BAY — With the Packers advancing to the next round of the playoffs, the organization is reminding fans to join the team this week in preparing for the Packers-Cowboys Divisional Round Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to a press release, this year is the eighth straight year the Packers have earned the opportunity to play in the postseason, and with different fan initiatives to take part in each day this week, fans can celebrate and join in on the playoff excitement.

To kick off the week with Mailing Monday, fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program, presented by Cenex. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on Packers.com, through the Packers’ social media accounts and near the locker room for players to see.

Those interested in submitting letters or drawings can visit http://packers.com/letters and download the templates to create custom messages to players and the team. Submissions can be sent through email at letterstolambeau@packers.com, dropped off at the Lambeau Field Atrium at the guest services desk or the Packers Pro Shop, or mailed to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

The next day, Paint the Town Tuesday, will help demonstrate Packers pride throughout northeast Wisconsin. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for “Get Loud Lambeau” window cling stickers outside of local businesses, schools and public buildings. Fans who shop at the Packers Pro Shop throughout the week will have an opportunity to paint the town themselves, with “Get Loud Lambeau” window clings included for free with each purchase, both in-store and online, while supplies last.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday, with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers gear and giveaway items through the Packers’ social media accounts. Fans can win prizes such as a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, a Randall Cobb-signed jersey, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

The following day, Thank You Thursday, the team will show fans how grateful they are for the constant and unwavering support of the Packers community. Videos, photographs and selected messages from the “Letters to Lambeau” initiative will be posted on Packers.com and through the Packers’ social media accounts throughout the day to express the organization’s appreciation for Packers fans.

On Friday, fans are asked to celebrate Green and Gold Friday by wearing green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community.

The Packers are also inviting fans to keep the celebration going on Saturday in Dallas for a free Packers Everywhere Pep Rally. The festivities will take place at Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Music Hall, located at 1135 S. Lamar Street in Dallas. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni Donny Anderson, Earl Dotson and Marco Rivera will meet with fans at the event and attendees will have the opportunity to win various Packers giveaway items. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will preview the next day’s game to conclude the event.

For more information about the details of the pep rally, and to learn how to participate in the playoff excitement, visit Packers.com in the coming days.