“Stop disrespecting us:” People angered after learning $1 house deal in Sherman Park comes with a catch

MILWAUKEE -- A buck per house -- that's what many people heard regarding a Milwaukee program aimed at redeveloping the Sherman Park neighborhood and other areas. So they showed up at City Hall on Monday, January 9th.

There are about 100 foreclosed homes that the city is selling for $1 each -- but there are a lot of requirements involved, and most of those who showed up at City Hall aren't able to meet those requirements, so some became angry.

The program is for developers.

A minimum of five homes need to be purchased by one developer, and each has to be renovated in 90 days to be eligible for a $10,000 rebate.

100 foreclosed homes are part of the target area.

This program aimed at renovating them was sparked by the unrest in Sherman Park in August. Several businesses in the area were destroyed.

Many who came to try to buy Sherman Park homes Monday at City Hall were taken into an overflow room, where they were told about other programs available.

"I think the program is great. I want a house to start a business. What they're saying -- when we buy our houses -- because we're not developers -- we have to live in our houses for five years," said Gloria Tatum.

But many wanted the same opportunities as developers.

"Some of these people have more than $1 in their pocket OK? They need to stop disrespecting us and talking to us like we don't have a good sense. We know it takes money to bring these houses up to par, but work with us. Present a plan so that we can stabilize our community," said Brenda Hart-Richardson.

The city will hold another informational meeting for developers at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13th.

Officials said there are 1,300 boarded up properties for sale and grants are available for those who want to live in them.

The $1 deal is only for serious developers.