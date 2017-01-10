“Beyond unsanitary:” Photos of ‘filthy’ Los Angeles grocery store posted to Facebook spark outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- Photos of a "filthy" grocery store in Los Angeles' Gramercy Park posted on Facebook on January 4th have sparked outrage.

Kandice Hill took the photos showing what she considered unsanitary conditions at the Ralphs Grocery store on Manchester Avenue, and later posted them on her Facebook. The post has since been shared thousands of times.

"It's filth. It's grime. I would say it's beyond unsanitary. There's so much stuff. You can't tell if it's rodent droppings or mold. To me it's probably both," Hill said.

Hill said she contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and alerted officials about the conditions.

Kendra Doyel, a spokesperson for the grocery company told KTLA that the condition of the store is "not something we're proud of."

"It was something that immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we wanted to make sure and remedy," Doyel said.

Officials plan to remodel the store this year and the location passed its health inspection, Doyel added.

But neighbors believe the store has been neglected because of the surrounding demographics.

"You have a lot of people who are lower income in the area. That plays a big role," said customer Omar Brewster, who told KTLA he drives miles away to shop in a different part of town.

In her Facebook post, Hill said she believes that particular store "has exploited its predominantly African-American and Latino community."

The matter will be discussed at a Southwest Neighborhood Council Meeting on January 23rd.