Divisional Round: Dallas Cowboys favored by 4, but Green Bay Packers have momentum

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Green Bay Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the Divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. It is the second time the two teams have met this season, with Dallas winning the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field. It’s a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6. Here’s a breakdown of our coverage:

According to Packers.com, it will be the second postseason meeting between the Packers and Cowboys in the last three years (2014 NFC Divisional) and the eighth meeting all-time in the playoffs. While Green Bay leads the regular season series, 14-13, Dallas leads the postseason series, 4-3.

Sunday will be the fifth game between the Packers and Cowboys since the start of the 2013 regular season.

Including the regular and postseason, Green Bay has won five of the last six games against Dallas. During that span, only one game has taken place in Dallas, a 37-36 Packers victory during the 2013 regular season.

The Packers and Cowboys have both made the postseason 32 times, tied with the New York Giants for the most in NFL history.

Green Bay advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons (2010-12, 2014-16), tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the most in the NFC over that span.

The Packers are 3-3 in the Divisional Playoffs under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.