Governor Scott Walker's State of State to focus on workforce development

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is expected to focus his State of the State speech on efforts to get every person possible into Wisconsin’s workforce.

Walker is slated to deliver the speech on Tuesday afternoon before a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly. Walker has been saying that his focus this year will be on workforce development in Wisconsin, a theme that he’s expected to expand on in the State of the State.

Walker has been talking recently about enacting policies to help fill job vacancies around the state. He’s said those efforts extend to finding jobs for veterans, the disabled, people leaving prison and those kicking drug addictions.

Walker’s seventh State of the State is scheduled for 3 p.m. He will release the state budget next month.