Lake Geneva police: Meth cook ignites inside hotel room, woman suffers serious burns

LAKE GENEVA — A woman is in serious condition after suffering burns inside a room at The Cove in Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva police responded to the hotel around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9th for an “activated fire alarm.” While en route, officers received a second call for service of a female yelling for help at a hotel nearby. She was the burn victim.

As officers arrived at each location, it was determined the woman at the nearby hotel sustained burns inside a room at The Cove and walked to the Mill Creek Hotel for help. The woman is being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Officials say their investigation revealed a methamphetamine cook ignited within the room at The Cove. Guests were evacuated from the area and the scene was secured.

A second occupant of the room, at 50-year-old Lake Geneva man, was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges for possession of methamphetamine waste product, possession of drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine manufacturing and bail jumping have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

Two City of Lake Geneva Police Department officers, two Walworth County deputies, one Lake Geneva firefighter and a security officer for The Cove were treated for smoke inhalation at Lakeland Medical Center and released.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department was assisted by the City of Lake Geneva Fire/EMS Departments, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Town of Linn Police Department, Racine County Hazardous Material Team, Walworth County Public Health and the City of Lake Geneva Public Works Department.