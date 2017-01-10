Looking to drop some pounds? Burn Boot Camp is a fitness center just for women

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Looking to drop some pounds this year? There's a new fitness center offering women a fun, challenging place place to workout. Julie Collins spent the morning checking out Burn Boot Camp in Menomonee Falls.

About Burn Boot Camp (website)

To change the body, you must first change the mind! A true transformation starts by knowing there will be hardships and preparing yourself to overcome them. Our expert trainers are not only well equipped with creative workouts, but ready to coach you through all of the ups and downs that come with life. During our Burn Boot Camp “Focus Meetings,” you’ll be able to get personal with your trainer and address the obstacles that have hindered your personal growth in the past. Become a better all around person by strengthening your mind before strengthening your body.