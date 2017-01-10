× 62-year-old man arrested in connection with heroin overdose death of Kenosha woman

KENOSHA — A 62-year-old Kenosha man has been arrested in connection to a January 2016 overdose death.

Police say a 34-year-old Kenosha woman was found dead in an alley near 31st and Sheridan on January 16th, 2016.

An autopsy was conducted and it was subsequently determined the cause of death to be a drug overdose.

Detectives of the Kenosha Police Department continued to investigate and learned that the victim had consumed heroin and subsequently died at a residence in Kenosha. Officials say the victim’s body was later moved — and left in an alley.

A 62-year-old Kenosha man has been arrested for hiding a corpse and obstructing police.