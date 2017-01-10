View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

Milwaukee County seeks proposals to redevelop Mitchell Airport’s concessions program

Posted 8:44 pm, January 10, 2017, by
Mitchell International Airport MKE

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County is issuing a request for proposals to redevelop General Mitchell International Airport’s concessions program.

According to the RFP, the county wants to create a “sense of place” and improve passenger experience with a project that also includes the investment of private-sector capital on enhanced concession offerings as well as plans for the consolidation of multiple security checkpoints into one checkpoint.

The deadline for submissions is May 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s