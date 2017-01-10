× Milwaukee County seeks proposals to redevelop Mitchell Airport’s concessions program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County is issuing a request for proposals to redevelop General Mitchell International Airport’s concessions program.

According to the RFP, the county wants to create a “sense of place” and improve passenger experience with a project that also includes the investment of private-sector capital on enhanced concession offerings as well as plans for the consolidation of multiple security checkpoints into one checkpoint.

The deadline for submissions is May 5.