Wind ADVISORY for southeast Wisconsin from 3pm – midnight

WaterStone Bank Community Day: Free skate rentals at “Slice of Ice” in Red Arrow Park

Posted 10:44 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 10, 2017
Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with WaterStone Bank will present WaterStone Bank Community Day at Slice of Ice, Monday, January 16th. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature free skate rentals, free use of the Penguin Pal skating aides, and free Pepsi products, while supplies last.

Comfortably accommodating 100 skaters at a time, the 128-by-95-foot oval is open through March if the weather allows. The rink is bordered by a railing, so even the skaters with weak ankles can come out to circle the ice. At the adjacent warming house, patrons may rent skates, buy snacks, or visit Starbucks.

Regular rink hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. School field trips may be arranged.

Throughout the skating season, patrons who bring their own ice-skates skate for free. Skates may be rented for $7 per pair for ages 17 and under, and $8 per pair for adults.

For more information on Slice of Ice, call (414) 289-8791 or visit countyparks.com search: slice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s