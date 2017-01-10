× WaterStone Bank Community Day: Free skate rentals at “Slice of Ice” in Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with WaterStone Bank will present WaterStone Bank Community Day at Slice of Ice, Monday, January 16th. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature free skate rentals, free use of the Penguin Pal skating aides, and free Pepsi products, while supplies last.

Comfortably accommodating 100 skaters at a time, the 128-by-95-foot oval is open through March if the weather allows. The rink is bordered by a railing, so even the skaters with weak ankles can come out to circle the ice. At the adjacent warming house, patrons may rent skates, buy snacks, or visit Starbucks.

Regular rink hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. School field trips may be arranged.

Throughout the skating season, patrons who bring their own ice-skates skate for free. Skates may be rented for $7 per pair for ages 17 and under, and $8 per pair for adults.

For more information on Slice of Ice, call (414) 289-8791 or visit countyparks.com search: slice.