2 hurt, 1 critically, following head-on semi vs. vehicle crash in Whitewater

WALWORTH COUNTY — Two people were hurt, one critically, following a semi truck vs. vehicle crash that took place on the Highway 12 bypass just east of the South Wisconsin Street overpass in the Town of Whitewater, Wednesday morning, January 11th.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a 1997 BMW traveling eastbound on Highway 12 crossed the centerline. Officials say a Volvo semi was traveling westbound on Highway 12 and swerved to the right to avoid the BMW. Both vehicles collided head on in the westbound lane of Highway 12.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the BMW was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Gellings of Whitewater. He was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was identified as 43-year-old Marc Tracy of Carpentersville, Illinois. He was also transported to a local trauma center with moderate injuries.

The drivers were the only occupants in each of their vehicles.

The Crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Agencies who responded to this scene include Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, City of Whitewater Police Department, University of Wisconsin Whitewater Police Department, Whitewater Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin DOT, Wisconsin State Patrol, Walworth County Department of Public Works.