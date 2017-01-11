× Flight arrivals, departures at Mitchell Airport suspended due to icy conditions

MILWAUKEE — Flights arriving and departing at the General Mitchell International Airport have been suspended until further notice Wednesday evening, January 11th, due to icy conditions.

According to Mitchell Airport, ice in the parking areas around the airport are posing a threat to workers and passengers. Officials at the airport cannot treat these surfaces with salt as it causes planes to rust.

A Mitchell Airport spokesperson says most flights for Wednesday evening, have already taken off — but those expecting to pick up passengers from inbound flights are encouraged to call their airline for updates.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.