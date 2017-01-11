“He’s not going to censor himself:” Political experts react to Mr. Trump’s first press conference since election win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was his first press conference since winning the election on Wednesday, January 11th. President-elect Donald Trump seemed to pick up right where his campaign left off.

"Today's press conference was similar to what he used to say and how he handled himself during the campaign, so this is exactly the Donald Trump that people voted for," said Mordecai Lee, political expert and UW-Milwaukee professor.

Lee said if you were expecting a different President-elect Trump, than Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump -- think again.

"The Donald Trump we saw in the press conference is just that wild and woolly Donald Trump from back in the campaign," said Lee.

Whether you love President-elect Trump's style or hate it, Lee said get used to it.

"Maybe this is a style we need to adjust to and understand this is him. He's not going to censor himself," Lee said.

Something else not usually heard at press conferences: cheering.

That was not from members of the press, but members of President-elect Trump's staff. That added to a raucous and tense environment.