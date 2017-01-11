Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

Legends District: Green Bay officials reveal master plan for area around Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers work on building Titletown District adjacent to Lambeau Field, plans are being laid for developing the other side of the stadium.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2ieDYdd) reports that businesses in the 90-acre area have been working with city planners over the last several months to come up with the district’s new master plan for the project, which is being called the Legends District. It outlines a vision of converting a once industrial area to heavy commercial and mixed-use development, including residential.

The city’s economic development director, Kevin Vonck, says that housing, such as town houses and apartments, have the potential to compliment the neighborhood. The plans also call for three public plazas.

The city’s redevelopment authority will review the master plan. If it’s approved, the master plan will go before City Council next month.

