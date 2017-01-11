“My window smashed again:” Great-grandmother, crossing guard targeted by vandals twice in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In tears, a great-grandmother on Wednesday, January 11th told FOX6 News she was victimized twice in two days, and she cannot figure out why anyone would want to target her. Vandalism to her vehicle has not only led to costly repairs, it is also keeping her from providing an important community service.

"People have to stop vandalizing. People have to stop hurting each other," Ramona Rivas said. "(On Tuesday) they did this window. I had it repaired, and now this window..."

On Tuesday, January 10th near 7th and Washington Rivas said a rear driver's side window on her Dodge Caravan was smashed. She paid to have it replaced, thinking it was an innocent accident.

On Wednesday morning...

"My window smashed again -- and this time they flattened my tire. I'm fighting back tears," Rivas said.

Rivas said she believes she's being targeted, but she cannot understand why.

"If I offended someone, I`m sorry. But I didn`t do anything to offend anyone. I know I didn`t. I know I`m right with God," Rivas said.

In addition to repairs to her vehicle -- there's another cost.

"It`s preventing me from doing my job as a school crossing guard -- from protecting the children!" Rivas said.

Rivas is responsible for monitoring four corners in a neighborhood in Walker's Point -- helping children get to and from school safely.

"You`re not only hurting me, you`re hurting the community and the children!" Rivas said.

Rivas is now begging whomever keeps doing this to her van to stop.

"You don`t do that twice in a row. You just don`t. I`m not going to stop being a crossing guard. I`m letting you know that. I will not stop being a crossing guard!" Rivas said.

Milwaukee police said they are seeking suspects in this case.