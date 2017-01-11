× Located: Young sisters missing from Genoa City found safe in Kansas

KENOSHA COUNTY — Two young sisters reported missing from the Village of Genoa City in Kenosha County have been found safe in Kansas.

Police said the two girls, ages six and eight, were last seen leaving with their mother early Tuesday morning, January 10th.

Police said eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were seen leaving with their mother, Tiffany Brick, from a home on Summer Court around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Genoa police on Wednesday morning, January 11th said both children were located safe in Kansas.

No additional details have been release.