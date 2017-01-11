Taste your way to the tropics: See how to prepare slow cooker kalua pork & pineapple slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Taste your way to the tropics. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a food she fell in love with in Hawaii.

Slow Cooker Kalua Pork & Pineapple Slaw

Ingredients for Kalua Pork: (only 3 ingredients!)

One 2 ½ - 3 ½ pound pork shoulder roast (size can vary)

1 tbsp liquid smoke

1 tbsp red Hawaiian Salt or Pink Himalayan Salt (can find at most grocery stores)

Directions for Kalua Pork:

1. Lightly grease slow cooker with nonstick spray. Piece the roast all over with a fork. Place in slow cooker.

2. Pour liquid smoke evenly over the roast, then sprinkle with the salt. (NOTE: feel free to season with pepper if you’d like)

3. Cover and cook on low for 8-12 hours. After 4 hours, be sure to rotate and check roast for doneness.

4. Uncover, pull pork apart with 2 forks, discarding any large pieces of fat. If you have a lot of liquid or fat on the bottom of the slow cooker, you can drain it or pull pork apart in another dish or container.

5. Serve alone or over rice with veggies, or in tortillas for tacos, or Hawaiian rolls as sliders. You can even use it in omelets, eggs benedicts, etc.

NOTE: You can double the recipe if you want a really big roast! Perfect for leftovers!

For Pineapple Slaw:

- ¼ head of red/purple cabbage, cut into shreds (NOTE: you can also use the precut cole slaw bag)

- 3 tbsp chopped cilantro

- ¼ red or white onion, chopped

- 1/3 cup diced fresh pineapple

- 1 roma tomato, chopped

- A few red radishes, chopped

- 2-3 tbsp cider vinegar

- Juice from ½ lime

- Salt & pepper to taste

- Drizzle of olive oil

- Optional: chopped jalapeno or serrano pepper

Directions: Mix all ingredients together to make slaw.