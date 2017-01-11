Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

Voice recorder captured crash of plane over Lake Erie; UW student 1 of 6 on board

Posted 4:23 pm, January 11, 2017, by
Search for missing plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Federal investigators say a cockpit voice recorder recovered from Lake Erie captured the moments before a plane carrying six people crashed into the water nearly two weeks ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday, January 11th that sounds from the entire flight were captured on the recording.

The agency says it will begin a detailed analysis of the recording from the business jet that crashed near Cleveland shortly after taking off on December 29th.

Crews this week are recovering debris near what’s believed to be the crash site. Divers have found part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine.

All six people who were on board are presumed dead. Human remains from one person have been found.

The plane was registered to John T. Fleming, a beverage company executive. He was flying the plane when it disappeared, his father told The Columbus Dispatch. Fleming’s wife, Suzanne; two sons, John Robert, 15, and Andrew Thomas, 14; a neighbor, Brian Casey and Casey’s daughter Megan — a student at UW were also on board.

Fleming was taking his family and friends to a Cleveland Cavaliers game as a treat for the holidays, his father, John W. Fleming, told the newspaper.

Megan and Brian Casey

The search has been slow because of limited visibility underwater, ice and winds.

