Change the way you think about casseroles: Heart-healthy twists for the classic dish

MILWAUKEE — When you think of a casserole, do you think cream of something soup, calories and sodium? Chef Marvin Jones of Fresh Werks joins Real Milwaukee to change the way you think about casseroles. The five ways you can make them heart-healthy and your family will still love them.

Here are his tips to make any casserole heart-healthy:

Use whole-wheat pasta or spaghetti squash instead of regular pasta.

Eliminate most (if not all) of the salt.

Replace cream soups with reduced sodium broth, skim milk or Greek yogurt.

Use lean meats like turkey in place of ground beef. Or scale back on meat and add more vegetables.

Reduce the amount of sugar by half and use spices like cinnamon or flavorings like vanilla to boost

Recipe:

Turkey Chorizo Egg White Casserole w/ Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Feta Cheese

1/2 Cup Turkey Chorizo

1/2 Cup Baby Leaf Spinach

1/4 Cup Mushrooms

1/4 Cup Red Onions

1 Tbsp Feta Cheese

1/2 Cup of Egg Whites or

3 Eggs Separating yolk and the egg white

2 Tsp Olive Oil – Separated

In medium pan over medium heat…add Olive Oil allow oil to head south a minute, add Onions and mushrooms and saute 2 mins. Add Chorizo stirring another 2 mins. Stir in Spinach and remove from heat.

In a 12 inch pan heat remaining oil and add egg whites. Using a spatula spread whites in pan, loosening at sides as whites gel pour in Chorizo mix and spread evenly. Sprinkle on cheese and cover. Allow to simmer 3 minutes, remove from heat and serve.

