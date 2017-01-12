× Class action settlement: Have you purchased milk, dairy products in WI since 2003? You could be owed money!

MILWAUKEE — Have you purchased milk in Wisconsin from 2003 to the present? We’re willing to bet the answer is YES — and if so, you could be owed money!

Customers who purchased milk or other dairy products including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream from 2003 to the present in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin may receive between $45 and $70 (with entities receiving between $1,260 and $1,960) as part of a class action lawsuit.

Claims must be submitted online or by mail by January 31st.

Claims may be submitted online HERE or by mail to:

Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation

PO Box 43430

Providence, RI 02940-3430

The class action lawsuit resulted in a $52 million settlement with National Milk Producers Federation, aka Cooperatives Working Together (CWT), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc.

This antitrust lawsuit alleges a nationwide conspiracy by CWT and its members to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products.

Defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged.