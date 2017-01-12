× Different flavors & ingredients: Check out this recipe for Mediterranean Beef Pinwheels

MILWAUKEE — The new year means some new recipes. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Mediterranean Beef Pinwheels.

Ingredients

1 beef Flank Steak (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

Beef Marinade:

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons dried oregano leaves

Filling:

1/3 cup olive tapenade

1 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/4 cup crumbled low-fat feta cheese

Vegetables:

4 cups grape or cherry tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Place steak between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using smooth side of meat mallet, pound steak to 1/2-inch thickness. Place steak in large food-safe plastic bag or large baking dish. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl.

Pour marinade over steak; turn to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 4 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line shallow baking pan with parchment paper. Remove steak from marinade. Reserve remaining marinade; cover and refrigerate. Place steak on cutting board so grain is running top to bottom.

Spread tapenade on steak. Arrange spinach evenly on tapenade and sprinkle with feta. Starting from side closest to you, roll the steak tightly to form a log. Using 6 (8-inch long) pieces of kitchen string, tie log in even intervals.

Cut log between string into 6 equal pieces, leaving string in place. Place pieces, cut-side up, on baking pan. In a medium bowl, combine reserved marinade and tomatoes, toss to coat.

Arrange tomato mixture around pinwheels. Roast in 425°F for 25 to 35 minutes until instant read temperature inserted horizontally into center registers 165°F. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

