× January 12th declared “Aaron Rodgers Day” in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has declared January 12th, 2017 “Aaron Rodgers Day” in Milwaukee County.

This, as the Green Bay Packers prepare to square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the Divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. It is the second time the two teams have met this season, with Dallas winning the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field.

According to Packers.com, it will be the second postseason meeting between the Packers and Cowboys in the last three years (2014 NFC Divisional) and the eighth meeting all-time in the playoffs. While Green Bay leads the regular season series, 14-13, Dallas leads the postseason series, 4-3.

Green Bay advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons (2010-12, 2014-16), tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the most in the NFC over that span.

The Packers are 3-3 in the Divisional Playoffs under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Below is a look at the Executive Proclamation: