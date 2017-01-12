January 12th declared “Aaron Rodgers Day” in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has declared January 12th, 2017 “Aaron Rodgers Day” in Milwaukee County.
This, as the Green Bay Packers prepare to square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the Divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. It is the second time the two teams have met this season, with Dallas winning the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field.
According to Packers.com, it will be the second postseason meeting between the Packers and Cowboys in the last three years (2014 NFC Divisional) and the eighth meeting all-time in the playoffs. While Green Bay leads the regular season series, 14-13, Dallas leads the postseason series, 4-3.
Green Bay advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons (2010-12, 2014-16), tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the most in the NFC over that span.
The Packers are 3-3 in the Divisional Playoffs under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.
Below is a look at the Executive Proclamation:
WHEREAS, on November 23rd, 2016, in the midst of a tough season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated that he believed his team could “run the table” and win out the rest of the season to ensure a playoff berth; and
WHEREAS, since then, the Packers have gone undefeated, are the Kings in the North in the NFC, and defeated the New York Giants 38-13 in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs; and
WHEREAS, in the Packers-Giants playoff game, Aaron Rodgers threw his third Hail Mary touchdown pass in 13 months, a 42 yard bomb to Randall Cobb on fourth-and-two with just six seconds left in the half; and
WHEREAS, on Sunday, January 15th, 2017, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will play the Dallas Cowboys in Texas; and
WHEREAS, on January 1st, 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs in Dallas on their way to winning the first ever Super Bowl; and
WHEREAS, Wisconsinites have faith that the undisputed master of Hail Marys, Aaron Rodgers, will lead the Green Bay Packers as they continue to “run the table” through Dallas and onto Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas next month; now, therefore
I, Chris Abele, County Executive of Milwaukee County, do hereby proclaim January 12th, 2017 to be Aaron Rodgers Day throughout Milwaukee County and wish Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers well as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs on Sunday, January 15th, 2017.