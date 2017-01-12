“Now is a fantastic time:” WHS wants to reduce the number of stray, unwanted animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Humane Society wants to help your pet start the new year off on the right paw -- and reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals in the area.

"We are familiar with doing multiple different types of animals. Larger female dogs, small animals like our pediatrics," said Michelle Williams, veterinarian at WHS Spay/Neuter Clinic.

It all begins with a check up.

The clinic offers spaying and neutering services at an affordable rate -- $200 to $500 cheaper than a private vet.

"Now is a fantastic time if you are thinking about getting it done," said Crystal Faledas, clinic manager.

Through January and February, the fee for cats is reduced to $40.

"As a lot of people know, in the spring, cats start having their litters and reproducing, so we're trying to 'beat the heat,'" said Faledas.

"Certainly our shelters last year had an overpopulation of cats. That is why we like to run this promotion at this time of year," said Williams.

WHS veterinarians say spaying or neutering your pet can also prevent some cancers and infections. The clinic in West Allis has been open a year-and-a-half.

"We've doubled in size and we've surpassed 11,000 surgeries since we opened," said Faledas.

It's an effort to curb overpopulation on the streets and in shelters.

"We want to get them an opportunity to get spayed and neutered and prevent that cycle from happening," said Faledas.

Pet owners can bring their animals back to the spay/neuter clinic for a free checkup post surgery. That goes for both cats and dogs.

If you would like to schedule an appointment at the WHS Spay/ Neuter Clinic you can do so over the phone or online.